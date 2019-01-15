Adamu Mohammed: What New IGP Said About Buhari, 2019 Elections

Nigeria’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, has promised that the police will not be partisan as the country goes to the poll.

Mohammed who is from Nasarawa State was on Tuesday confirmed as a replacement for the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking after the confirmation of his appointment, he lauded Buhari for giving him the opportunity to work in such capacity.

“I want to thank Mr. President for considering me worthy to be the next Inspector General of Police,” Mohammed said.

“We know that there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country: issues of kidnapping, abduction and other security challenges.

“From the strategies put in place by the former IGP, we will re-strategize and make sure that we tackle these challenges squarely.”

On the 2019 elections, he said: “You have heard from the former IGP, [an] adequate arrangement has been made to make sure that free, fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria.

“We are going to build on the strategies put in place to make sure that we have hitch-free elections in the country.”

On fears that the police will be partisan during the polls, he assured that “we are professionals.

“We are going to stick by the rules; we are going to do the right thing.

“We will not go outside the ethics of our job to do things that are untoward; everybody will be given a level-playing ground to play his or her politics.”