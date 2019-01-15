INEC Opens Portal For Recruitment Of Election Staff
INEC officials during Osun guber election 2018 (image courtesy Punch)

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has opened a recruitment portal ahead of the upcoming 2019 general elections.

The nation’s electoral umpire announced this in a post on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Some of the positions it is looking to fill include: Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), Registration Area Center (RAC) Manager, Presiding Officer (PO), Assistant Presiding Officer (APO) and Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH).

Interested persons are advised to go to pres.inecnigeria.org and apply.

See the tweet below:

 

 

