Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says voters with the temporary voter card will not be allowed to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, made this known on Tuesday at an interactive meeting with religious bodies in Imo, the state capital

He noted that the smart card reader which would be deployed for the elections was structured to read only the Permanent Voter Cards which has special features embedded on it with the voters’ personal information.

Ezeonu, therefore, enjoined all who are yet to get their PVCs to go to their different wards from January 16 to get their cards in order not to be disfranchised.

“The smart card reader is expected to read the permanent voters card and once it could not read any card, the person will not be allowed to vote,” Ezeonu said.