2019 Elections: Atiku Says Buhari Is A Failure, Gives Reasons

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said the President Muhammadu Buhari government has failed Nigerians.

Atiku said this on Monday in Akure, Ondo State at the party’s presidential campaign where he urged the people to protect their votes.

According to him, the “APC promised to revive the economy but they failed. They promised to curb insecurity but insecurity has taken over everywhere.

“In the North East, Boko Haram has become more deadly. In the North West, bandits are ravaging everywhere.

“Same goes for the situation in the North Central. Kidnapping in parts of South West, the South East and the South South.

“Don’t let them to steal your vote because they are not talking to you.

“They are not ready to campaign, we are the one moving from various parts of the country to interact with you.

“Don’t allow them to do what they did in Ekiti, Osun, Kastina, Bauchi.”

While assuring that his government would create enough room for the youths and women, Atiku reiterated that he will restructure Nigeria as President.

“My government will be made up of 40 percent youth and 30 for women.

“I’ll restructure Nigeria so that you can be in charge of your health, education, You will be in charge virtually all the component of government.”