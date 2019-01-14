Ycee Announces Departure From Tinny Entertainment

Ace rapper and singer, Oludemilade Alejo, popularly known as Ycee, on Monday disclosed that he has left Tinny Entertainment.

The artiste made disclosure on Twitter after a fan asked if he had left the record label, Ycee responded with “yeah”.

Although several fans asked him follow-up questions about his reason for leaving the label, Ycee refused to comment further on the matter.

It is the first time the rapper would be confirming his exit from Tinny Entertainment, despite the fact that rumours have surfaced since 2018.

Ycee got his big break in 2015 with the success of the uber-hit single, “Jagaban”.

He subsequently put out other successful songs such as “Omo Alhaji” before the release of his debut body of work “The First Wave.”

The confirmation of his exit from Tinny Entertainment comes about two weeks before the release of his ‘Ain’t Nobody Badder Than’ project.

Concise News understands that in 2018, the singer parted ways with Sony Music Africa, following a turbulent relationship between the artiste and the record company.

The artiste had signed a license and distribution deal with Sony Africa for the distribution of his music globally.