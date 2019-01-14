'What's Special About It?' APC Asks On Buhari Attending Debate

President Muhammadu Buhari, may decide not to attend the presidential debate if he feels there are other platforms to engage Nigerians, says the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came from the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who noted that there is nothing special about the debates.

“What is special about presidential debate? Presidential debate is one of the several platforms for presidential candidates to engage with the public,” he said.

“As a party, we will look at all the options and pick the ones that we can accommodate and those that will be impactful and effective in achieving our goals.

“We will be the ones to determine that. If presidential debate happens to be one of that, fine.”

According to him, “If it wasn’t, then it is no big deal. There is nothing special about any debate. It is just one of the several platforms to engage the electorate.”