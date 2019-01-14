Tottenham Vs Manchester United: Solskjaer Sets New EPL Target

Manchester United caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his team wants to catch up with Tottenham in the Premier League.

United on Sunday, fought to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League encounter played on Sunday.

The win still kept United on the sixth position on the Premier League table with 41 points from 22 games with Tottenham third-placed with 48 points from the same number of matches.

And speaking after the clash, Solskjaer said “We had to beat them [Tottenham] today if we were to have a chance to catch them.

“We were ten points behind now we’re seven. Seven points is catchable, 13 is impossible, 10 difficult. Now we have the chance.”