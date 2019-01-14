The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Kogi state has denied reports that the party has abandoned Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye who represents Kogi West is being investigated by the police over a case of culpable homicide.

The lawmaker surrendered to the police after an eight-day siege and is currently with the security agency.

According to the Director of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Clarence Olafemi, the PDP is doing everything possible to ensure the lawmaker wins the forthcoming elections.

“The claim that Senator Dino Melaye has been abandoned by the party is a lie from the pit of hell,” Olafemi told the Guardian.

“Dino Melaye knows that the party cannot abandon him. Would you say that Bukola (Saraki), has abandoned Dino? Can he abandon him? Would you say that Atiku (Abubakar) has abandoned Dino? Can he abandon him?

“These are Dino’s friends come rain, come sun. I am the director of the campaign council (in Kogi State) and Dino Melaye is a very strategic figure to the campaign.

“I am reassuring you that we are doing everything possible to ensure that Dino wins the Kogi West Senatorial District election, whether they keep him in prison or they don’t keep him in prison.

“The war against Melaye is purely political. We in Okunland; we in Kogi West, we are going to vote for him, we cannot abandon him because he is useful to us.

“How can a government spend so much money; so much manpower running after a single person? In my 68 years in Nigeria, I have not seen such thing.”

Olafemi added: “Half of our presidential rally in Lokoja on Monday January 7 was devoted to celebrate Melaye, and we are aware that he will hear from where he is, and this would further boost his morale.”