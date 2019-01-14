Onnoghen: Tribunal Adjourns Case (See New Date)

The case involving the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, has been adjourned to Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019.

This is to ensure proper service and appearance of Justice Walter Onnoghen with the courtroom being noisy during the hearing of the case.

Onnoghen is being tried over his non-declaration of assets and has been asked by the Federal Government to step aside for proper investigation.

The development has thrown criticisms from several quarters with a coalition of Niger Delta Militants threatening to lock down the country.

In a statement on Monday, the militants said, “The CJN is suffering just because he is from the minority area of the South-South, the Niger Delta region.

“This is definitely a petition plotted by the Presidency to forcefully remove the incumbent CJN from office and replace him with a northerner.”