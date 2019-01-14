Ohanaeze Speaks On Buhari Sending Tinubu For Presidential Debate

The Igbo group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged President Buhari to attend the upcoming presidential debate ahead of the 2019 elections.

This charge came from the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu in a reaction to Buhari’s decision to hand over his reelection campaign to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Concise News had reported that the APC said Buhari may not attend the presidential debate on January 19th.

But Ibegbu has noted that Buhari needs to come for the debate to tell Nigerians what he has done since 2015.

“We can’t preempt anything because we are not part of Buhari’s programme but he has a moral duty to talk to his people on why he wants to rule for another four years,” he added.

“He has to come and talk to Nigerians on what he has done in the past four years and what he intends to do in the next four years, he can’t do it by proxy.

“If he doesn’t talk to Nigerians then he has no moral right to lead us. Tinubu or no Tinubu he must tell Nigerians in person what he has done in the last three and half years and it must not be by proxy.”