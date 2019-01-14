Enyimba started off their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for 2019 with a 2-0 win over MFM FC in Aba on Sunday.

The NPFL Match Day 1 also saw Kano Pillars beating Heartland of Owerri 1-0 with the newly-promoted teams yet to play a game.

This was due to their involvement in the NNL Super 8 which was won by Kada City.

There was only one away win with Akwa United winning El-Kanemi Warriors.

These are the results of the NPFL Match Day One below:

Kwara Utd 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba 2-0 MFM

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 0-0 FCIU

Kano Pillars 1-0 Heartland

Akwa Utd 0-1 El-Kanemi

After the Match Day One games, the NPFL table looks like this: