

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Monday, Jan. 14th.

The Nigeria Police Force has redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, five days after violence was recorded at a governorship rally of the APC in the state. Concise News learned that Kayode Egbetokun has been named as Imohimi’s successor on acting basis.

The South-South Governors have advised the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, not to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). The governors, who condemned the planned arraignment of the CJN before the CCT, noted that the attempt to “assault” the nation’s judicial officer was a grave and dangerous escalation of the assault on institutions of the state. The South-South governors made this known through a signed communique after an emergency meeting held at the Bayelsa State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja on Sunday.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has told the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) that he forgot to update his asset declaration forms. Nigeria’s number one justice, also known as the CJN, made this known in a bid to dismiss the accusations of false assets declaration against him by the bureau.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says the planned trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) should be stopped because it does not follow the rule of law. And angered by the planned trial of Nigeria’s topmost justice, the NBA, which is the body of practicing Nigerian lawyers, said in a statement that the media trial of the chief justice did not follow the rule of law and should, as such, be stopped.

Charcoal dealers in Borno state are among the suppliers of logistics to terror group Boko Haram, the Nigerian army said on Sunday. Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria. Concise News understands that the army chief was reacting to the ban imposed on the supply of firewood and charcoal in the northeast state.

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council have called on the military against creating unrest in the South-East. The bodies made the call on Saturday due to the ongoing Operation Python Dance 111 in the zone by the Nigerian Army. Concise News understands that MASSOB in an interview with PUNCH alleged that the military operation was aimed at aiding the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the February 16 presidential election in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Association of Nigerian Students (Nans) on Sunday appealed to the Federal Government to implement the agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu). And in the association’s appeal to the President Muhammadu Buhari government, Nans National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, said Asuu had taken the right decision by insisting that government must implement the agreement reached.

A Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has faulted the Federal Government over the criminal charges filed against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen over alleged failure to declare his assets. The Federal government had filed criminal charges against Justice Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged failure to declare his assets, as well as operating a domiciliary account. In a statement on Sunday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, therefore, called on the Federal Government to withdraw the charges against Justice Onnoghen.

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to tackle the Apapa gridlock within the first 100 days of his administration if elected governor. The APC candidate added that he had identified 62 traffic gridlocks across the state which could be resolved within 60 days. Sanwo-Olu said this on Sunday at the Lagos governorship debate organised by The Platform aired on Channels Television and monitored on Concise News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on Sunday beat Tottenham 1-0 to record their sixth straight English Premier League (EPL) win and level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal. It was a game in which goalkeeper David De Gea produced a series of stunning second-half saves as the Red Devils brightened their chances of finishing in the Champions League places. Midfielder Paul Pogba sent a superb pass to Marcus Rashford who drove a right-foot shot across Hugo Lloris and into the net.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.