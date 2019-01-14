Koko Zaria, a close ally and friend of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo, said the chairman is back to his feet and has returned to Oshodi.

He made this known through an Instagram post, just as he has always been giving updates about the status of his boss.

Uploading a picture of himself and MC Oluomo, Koko Zaria wrote, “I thank God for all what he has done in our life and Oshodi. Good morning all my fans out there here and abroad God will continue to love you all.

“For enemies I just wanna tell you that my boss is back to oshodi nothing happened to him he they kampe for the bad rumours over my boss it a lie all your rumours are fake olorun ju eda lo nothing do our boss MC Oluomo oshodi will be state chairman soon daz his post he is there already nothing can stop him. Still me koko zaria American boy money stop nonsense, Haters nd beefers go and die.”

Concise News had reported that the union chairman was stabbed during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Lagos on Tuesday.

Hoodlums, suspected to be members of the NURTW, invaded the Skypower Ground Ikeja venue of the rally with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons, and engaged one another in a bloody factional fight.

The situation sent panic across the campaign ground as party members ran in different directions to avoid being hit by bullets being fired.