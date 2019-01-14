Champions Manchester City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolves on Monday.

It took just 10 minutes for City to break the deadlock. A brilliant deep pass from Aymeric Laporte freed Leroy Sane down the left, and he put the opener on a plate for Gabriel Jesus, who scored for the third game running.

Rui Patricio tipped a deflected David Silva shot over on 16 minutes, but Wolves’ hopes of getting back into the game suffered a blow three minutes later when Boly received a straight red card for a challenge on Bernardo Silva.

The centre-back made contact with the ball before catching the Portuguese’s ankle, but referee Craig Pawson showed no hesitation brandishing the red.

Jesus hammered home City’s numerical advantage with his second from the penalty spot six minutes before half-time, before a Conor Coady own-goal 12 minutes from time compounded Wolves’ misery.

City’s fifth consecutive victory in all competitions sees them remain on the coattails of leaders Liverpool, while Wolves stay 11th, a point off the top half.