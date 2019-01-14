ISIS Vows To Poison, Kill Kate Middleton

A terrorist group, Islamic State has revealed that it has concluded plans to kill Kate Middleton by poisoning the food she buys at the supermarket.

Reports revealed that the terror group fanatics were encouraging themselves to tamper with the Duchess of Cambridge’s food while communicating on the Telegram messaging app.

“We know what she eats — poison it,” the caption of one image showing the 37-year-old royal with a shopping cart read.

According to the New York Times, the location of the shops where the mom-of-three shops were also shared.

The composite image showed the toddler holding his father Prince William’s hand and standing beside a knife-wielding ISIS militant with the caption: “Rise of the kuffar.”

Also, one vile picture posted on the app threatened Prince George with a source saying the threats were taken seriously.

“It’s a disgusting plot as it involves Kate’s young children and hits out at her attempt to live a normal life like any mother wants to,” the source said.