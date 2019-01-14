Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country.

The electoral umpire announced this in a statement dated January 12, 2019, released on Monday and personally signed by its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

INEC disclosed that the regulations and guidelines covered the general elections, bye-elections, re-run elections, as well as supplementary elections.

The electoral body explained that this was done in exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010.

INEC added that the regulations and guidelines supersede the existing ones.