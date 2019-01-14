The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has admitted that he is also hungry under the current government of the country.

Amaechi’s statement came over the weekend at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Bauchi.

He said this in a reaction to complains that Nigerians are hungry under the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

According to Amaechi, “I was speaking to my friend from the other divide and he said you are hungry, I said ‘yes, if they did not steal the money they stole, you would have had enough food.’

“The money they stole is what is making me hungry. Tell them, to bring the money.

“The PDP stole $2bn to prosecute 2015 elections but we still defeated them. They are broke, they are hungry and they want to come back to steal.

“The PDP members know that they are broke and because of that, they are looking for cheap source of funds.

“When they say there is no food, they want to steal money and they cannot do that because the President has said that public money is not for any individual.”