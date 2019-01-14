Final Year Secondary Student Express Excitement Over Suspension

A student of an unidentified school in Lagos with the Facebook name, Q Cashmurda Q Cashsmurda, has expressed excitement over being suspended.

Concise News understands that Cashmurda is a member of Senior Secondary School 3, SS3, and was suspended alongside some of his friends.

According to him, he regards the punishment offered by the school to him and his friends as “diet,” narrating the fun exercises her was going to partake in afterwards.

Uploading photos of himself and gang on the social media platform, he wrote, “GOING on a suspension diet SS3 connect. Aje womoo king of boiz. Amala co ordinator. Omostate God of war. Shadow God of battle. On a low key”

See screenshot below: