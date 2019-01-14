Emeka Ike Blames Cable TV For His Career Span, Jabs Okotie

Popular Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, said that the advent Cable TV killed his acting career, adding that improper structure of the home video weakened its relevance.

Speaking in an interview with JOY MARCUS about the movie industry, the single father of Four made references to actors of his set such as Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde who has also lost grounds in the movie industry.

He said, “It is not just about me; it is about all the actors in my set. You don’t see Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as often in movies any more as you used to. So, it is not about me alone.

“It is the new trend that came about when cable television operators came on board. The home video system was not properly structured; so, people started buying decoders.

“When cable television was introduced, it drastically reduced the sales of movies because some of those movies were already being aired on TV. It is not a personality thing but the lack of structures in the industry.”

Speaking further about the influence of Pastor Chris Okotie in his marriage crisis, as much the actor noted he hates talking about it, Emeka Ike said the pastor failed to play his role in managing the situation

“I don’t know him beyond the fact that he didn’t play the role of a pastor in my marriage. I thought he was a good man because while growing up, I used to read about him as someone who spoke ambiguous grammar. Then, his music career also died.

“He said he is a pastor and the Bible says that, ‘Let him that nameth the name of the Lord depart from evil’. If he says he is a pastor, then we should celebrate him as one.

“As a man of God, if a woman runs to you, you should chase her back and try to settle the dispute in her marriage. The cleric is supposed to be a mediator. At least, that was what I was taught while growing up.” He added.