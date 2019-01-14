The death toll of the accident involving a truck that rammed into a market at Iworoko Ekiti in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti has risen to 15.

Concise News had reported that it happened around 8.45pm on Saturday when the truck that was coming from the Ifaki end of the Ifaki-Iworoko-Ado-Ekiti Road and conveying branded bags of rice lost control and crashed into the market located in the heart of Iworoko.

Four of those who sustained injuries in the accident are receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, while the remains of some of the deceased had been deposited in the EKSUTH morgue.

Three shops and a commercial bus, which had some passengers in it, were crushed by the truck.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the casualty figure would have been higher if not for the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which was why many EKSU students, who always shopped in large numbers at the market area, were not around.

The aggrieved crowd at the accident scene, on Sunday, compelled the driver of a towing van belonging to the state government to drive off, saying it was nowhere to be found when the trapped victims needed rescue.