'I Still Love You', Churchill Replies Tonto Dikeh Prayer

Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, has declared that he was still in love with the Nollywood actress.

He said through his Instagram story after the actress on Saturday, prayed against them getting back together.

However, after declaring his love, Churchill warned the mother of one to stay away from him, making it know that it was his lifestyle to always love who he has once loved.

Concise News had reported how Tonto Dikeh forbade getting back with her ex-husband after a fan wished for their reunion.

The fan wrote, “How I wish you and Daddy King can forget your difference and reunite again.”

Tonto quickly forbade the prayer, saying, “MAY GOD FORBID SUCH A PRAYER IJN.”

She added: “Thanks for the evil wishes, I know you intended well.”

Well, Olakunle Churchill has now replied Tonto via his Instastories, see his response below;