Children are not immune to hypertension, reveals Dr. Simon Abraham, an Abuja-based general medical practitioner.

Abraham told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja that the youth could also be hypertensive.

“I have seen a three-year-old child who has hypertension – a secondary hypertension.

He said that the disease could be primary or secondary.

The medical practitioner said that primary hypertension could be through inheritance or intake of too much salt.

According to him, 80 per cent of the causes of secondary hypertension are not known, making it to be referred to as essential hypertension.

He told reporters that secondary hypertension could be as a result of kidney disease or diseases in other vital organs.

He said that about 20 per cent of hypertensive people belonged to the category.

The doctor said that hypertension could be controlled with drugs but could be catastrophic if ignored. He advised the youth to also visit hospitals to know their blood pressure.