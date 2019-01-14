President Muhammadu Buhari is set to appoint Abubakar Adamu Mohammed as the new Inspector-General of Police, to replace Ibrahim Idris, Concise News has learned.

Recall that the outgoing police Inspector-General, Ibrahim Idris met with the President at the State House on Monday afternoon.

Idris is expected to retire from service tomorrow (Tuesday) on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“We have a new police IG. Ibrahim Idris has gone home to move his things from the official quarters and we are now waiting for a formal handing over,” a senior officer told Premium Times on Monday night.

Presidency sources and top security analysts also corroborated the development in separate exchanges with Premium Times

Until his appointment on Monday night, Mohammed, from Nasarawa State, is an assistant Inspector-General by rank.

Mohammed was born on November 9, 1961. He enlisted in the police in 1986. He has a bachelors degree in geography.

He was at one time a director of peacekeeping operations. He is a former police commissioner in Enugu and was an AIG in charge of Zone 5.

Mohammed is currently a directing staff member at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

His elevation might see several deputy inspectors-general retired from service, an exercise that would be reminiscent of how Buhari sacked DIGs when he named Idris as IG in June 2016.

Idris, who retires on January 15 on age grounds, was an AIG when he was appointed.