Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Unveils Seven Nation Biafra States, Govt. System

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would operate a seven-nation-state system of government when the Sovereign State of Biafra is actualized.

IPOB also revealed that each of the nation-states will be allowed to develop at their own pace and control their resources.

This was revealed in a statement by IPOB on Monday where it noted that this was the position of the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Concise News understands that the IPOB leader said this on Saturday during an interactive live session.

“We are going to have NATION STATES. We will have an IGBO NATION WITHIN BIAFRA. We will have an EFIK NATION WITHIN BIAFRA,” the statement quoted Kanu as saying.

“We will have ANNANG NATION WITHIN BIAFRA, if they so choose. We will also have IJAW NATION WITHIN BIAFRA.

“We will have ISOKO NATION WITHIN BIAFRA. We will have IDOMA NATION WITHIN BIAFRA. We will have IGALA NATION WITHIN BIAFRA.

“Listen to this: THEY WILL ALL BE AUTONOMOUS. Each Nation State will control the resources in their own land.”

It added that “The only thing that will bind us together will be a COMMON DEFENSE POLICY, COMMON ECONOMIC POLICY, COMMON POLICY IN HEALTH AND EDUCATION.

“In the rest, let people develop according to the pace that they wish or they decided amongst themselves to go by.

“LAWS WILL BE DONE IN LOCAL LANGUAGES. Igbo Parliament will make their own laws in Igbo language. Ijaw Parliament will make their own laws in Ijaw language.

“The same thing applies to Ibibio and others. So that when people are lying to us we will know because you know lying is good in English Language.

“But you can’t deceive the people when you are actually speaking in the language that they understand.

“What we are going to have in Biafra will be A BRAND NEW NATION WITH NEW IDEAS AND NEW WAYS OF DOING THINGS.

“Our political arrangements will be geared towards addressing our core needs.

“Igbo Land will have a Prime Minister. The same thing will happen to Ijaw, to Isoko, to Urhobo, to Itshekiri.

“Everybody will be Autonomous from one another to develop at the pace that they like. That is the type of Biafra we are seeking to have. And that is the type of Biafra we are going to have.”