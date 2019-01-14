Biafra: Kanu Reveals States Igbos Will Vote In 2019, Cites Reasons

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will vote in the governorship elections in Abia and Ebonyi states, says its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu noted this over the weekend during his interactive session on Radio Biafra where described Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi as “enemies of Biafra.“

According to him, members of the group will vote out these governors during the elections as they “Fulani stooges.”

“Because we said we are not going to vote doesn’t mean we can’t mobilise to have you voted out,” Kanu said.

“That’s what will happen in Abia and Ebonyi. Perhaps if we keep quiet all the time, they’ll think, since they’re not going to vote does it really matter?

“But we have a very special programme for Abia and Ebonyi. They’ll find it difficult.

“The day people will realise the damage people like Umahi are doing to our people, then will understand why we must get rid of them in the corridors of power.

“Fulani Herdsmen are rampaging in our land, but Umahi and his Igbo governors are busy planning on how to kill IPOB members.”

According to him, “Okezie Ikpeazu has the temerity to say that I don’t keep to [an] agreement, but he forgot that I’ve never met him in my life talk less of having [an] agreement with him.

“He lives about a thousand metres from my house, but I don’t know who he is.

“Accusing someone or a group of plotting high profile kidnapping on a large scale as alleged by Umahi against IPOB is a very serious business as it is not only capable of igniting violence from Nigerian Security Agencies but have also given them license to kill Biafrans.”