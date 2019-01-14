Biafra: How Buhari, APC Plans To Rig 2019 Elections - Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will “write results for INEC to accept and declare.”

Kanu also alleged that Southeast governors are working for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

“The fact still remains that what happens in Nigeria is selection not election if not why would Dave Umahi in PDP be campaigning for a murderous APC government that killed his own people,” Kanu said.

“Why would Wille Obiano of Anambra State, a supposed Igbo man, be campaigning so viciously against Peter Obi his mentor and godfather?

“We know the all-powerful INEC is owned and run by Fulani cabal under the direct supervision of Aso Rock which they also own.

“Only INEC-announced results are considered valid; so, all it takes for a candidate to win is to be in the good books of the Fulani cabal running Nigeria and you are guaranteed success.”

According to him, “It doesn’t matter how many votes you receive or how many supporters you have, the only thing that counts is who Aso Rock wants to place in power.

“Edo, Ekiti and Osun states are forerunners of what will become of the elections this year.

“Everybody saw the blatant rigging and falsification of results but as Africans, we don’t care enough to want to correct these anomalies, but we expect economic and social development from people who are callous enough to subvert the electoral process.”

“The issue of underage voting in Kano hasn’t been addressed. The other thorny issue of allowing so-called IDP’s residing in Niger, Chad and Cameroons to vote in the presidential elections has been resolved in favour of APC because they will simply write results for INEC to accept and declare.

“All these are inbuilt fraud designed to deliver the government in power.

“What Nigeria is practicing is not democracy because in any true democracy the legislature will not tolerate the excesses of this Buhari administration.

“Now the question is why don’t people rise up in rebellion against this mess of a government. Could it be because we are all spineless cowards?

“The fact remains that people have refused to rationalise and reason very properly.

“How do you expect us to vote in an election where the outcome is a forgone conclusion? Nepotism has been taken to a new height because the appointment of an all exclusive Fulani INEC.

“This was the same INEC that sanctioned the nomination of Buhari despite not having a verifiable WAEC certificate which for the avoidance of doubt is a prerequisite for every candidate seeking the office of the president of Nigeria.”