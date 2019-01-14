The Biafra Nation’s Youth League (BNYL), has warned the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other bodies in the Southeast against endorsing candidates for the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that the Ohanaeze had last week said it will only support a candidate that will back the restructuring of the country.

However, a statement by the National Leader of the movement, Chimezie Richard warned of an “impending consequences” if Igbo bodies endorse political candidates.

“We have no preferred Presidential candidate, and no meaningful Igbo group or any other ethnic-based group in the East should have a candidate in the Presidential race,” Richard added.

“An Organization like Ohanaeze should leave partisan politics, it is a disrespect to the Igbo.

“What Ohanaeze should be doing is to be backing their own to represent what they stand for which is the interest of the Igbo.

“But whether Atiku has chosen Igbo as his running mate, or Buhari is considering appointing an Igbo person as IGP shouldn’t be an excuse for backing any of the two, because it is the same northerners that we are dealing with.”

It added that “The choice to vote or not rest with the people, it is a political right and not by the use of force.

“Election boycott will be more meaningful only when there is total compliance.”