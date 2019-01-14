The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Police chief had on January 4 met with the President when he attained the mandatory 35 years in service of the Nigeria Police Force.

Concise News learned that IGP’s visit to the Villa came less than 10 hours to his 60th anniversary.

Idris is expected to retire from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

The IGP’s visit to the villa may not be unconnected with his retirement, and possible extension of his tenure or otherwise by the presidency.

IGP Idris, who was appointed by President Buhari on March 21, 2016, replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on June 21, 2016.

Idris, who will be clocking 60 years on Tuesday, enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.