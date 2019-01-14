The Action Alliance (AA) has adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

The AA National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze, stated this at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

“The National Executives Committee (NEC) of our party is on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

“We hereby restate our position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

“For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the Presidential Candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end.”

He said the support for Atiku/Obi was the support for the growth of the country’s democracy and the required restructuring of the country.

Udeze added that Ugwunmba Nwosu still remained the governorship candidate of AA in lmo State, and he is the one running for the election under the party, not Governor Rochas Okorocha.