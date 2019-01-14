10YearsChallenge: Celebrities Collage Throwback Photos

Nigerian celebrities have participated in the on-going #10YearChallenge trending on over the social media, such as Twitter, Instagram, amongst others.

The 10 Years challenge involve collaging photos taken ten years ago with that of the present, so as to show the difference between the past and present.

Concise News has brought together the available images of some celebrities who have decided to be part of the challenge.

See photo Collage of Nigerian Celebrities below: