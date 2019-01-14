#10YearsChallenge: Celebrities Collage Throwback Photos
Collage Image of Nigerian Celebrities

Nigerian celebrities have participated in the on-going #10YearChallenge trending on over the social media, such as Twitter, Instagram, amongst others.

The 10 Years challenge involve collaging photos taken ten years ago with that of the present, so as to show the difference between the past and present.

Concise News has brought together the available images of some celebrities who have decided to be part of the challenge.

See photo Collage of Nigerian Celebrities below:

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t really change.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

View this post on Instagram

#10YearsChallenge any mush divrent?

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge 😎 aside the hair …. what else 😁

A post shared by King Rudy (@rudeboypsquare) on

 

