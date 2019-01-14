#10YearsChallenge: Celebrities Collage Throwback Photos
Collage Image of Nigerian Celebrities

Nigerian celebrities have participated in the ongoing #10YearChallenge trending on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram among others.

The 10 Years challenge involve collage photos taken ten years ago with that of the present, so as to show the difference between the past and the present.

Advertise With Us

Concise News has brought together the available images of some celebrities who have taken part in the challenge.

See photo Collage of Nigerian Celebrities below:

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t really change.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

View this post on Instagram

#10YearsChallenge any mush divrent?

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t really change.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge 😎 aside the hair …. what else 😁

A post shared by King Rudy (@rudeboypsquare) on

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR