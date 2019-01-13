Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has forbidden a fan who wished that she can be reunited with her estranged husband and baby father, Churchill.

The follower said the wish through Instagram comment session after the actress uploaded a picture with the caption, “Whether you love this king or not. It don’t faze me cause you don’t clean the shit off my butt!! I Love Jesus.”

In his comment to the image, the fan with the username @tobi_nextlevelwrote, “How I wish you and Daddy King can forget your difference and reunite again.”

Tonto quickly forbade, writing in all caps, “MAY GOD FORBID SUCH A PRAYER IJN.”

She added: “Thanks for the evil wishes, I know you intended well.”

But the follower maintained his stance and told Tonto that “all African women need a man in their life ”because “it is not our thing in black race to live a life of single parent.”

Tonto wouldn’t budge and she insisted that the prayer was an evil one and whatsoever prayer dished out this year which isn’t in her favour, she has to forbid and cast out.