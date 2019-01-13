Peter Obi Declares General Election As Survival Of Nigeria

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, says 2019 election is all about the survival of Nigeria.

Obi said this on Sunday while speaking with members of the press in an interview at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Speaking on the state of the nation under the three-and-half-year rule of the All Progressives Congress, he said that the contest was not essentially about the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that Buhari had shown the lack of capacity to govern Nigeria, citing the numerous economic and security challenges facing Nigeria since the inception of his administration.

He urged Nigerians to use the upcoming general elections to vote out the president, saying that he should not be allowed to continue.

According to him, he expressed regrets that the nation’s teeming youths had been rendered unproductive due to lack of vision, planning and effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

He said: “It is unfortunate that under Buhari’s APC government, Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world.

“A situation where a quarter of Nigeria’s 2019 budget is devoted to servicing the country’s debt portends grave danger.”