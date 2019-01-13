Pant Stealing: Actress Lizzy Gold Abandons Wearing Pants

Nollywood Actress, Lizzy Gold said that she had stopped wearing pants following the recency of missing pants for ritual purposes.

According to the actress, she stressed that she has developed some kind of phobia due to a recent trend in the Country.

She said, “I’m saying goodbye to wearing pants. No more wearing of underwear

“So recently I heard some group of ladies were returning from church and they were stopped by Gun men and asked to take off their pants. I heard this from a reliable source, so please let’s be on guard,” she said.

Gold expressing her fear, went her ahead to warn ladies to be extremely careful and prayerful with their underwear, particularly her colleagues in the movie industry.

“To my colleagues, you know we spend most of our times in hotels during filming, we can’t trust these hotel workers. They might come in when you not around and steal your pants.

“I beg you, if you can’t avoid wearing pants, then travel with just two pants so you can be able to monitor them. I repeat you can’t trust anyone, even ladies now steal pants. Protect your sanity, always be on guard and also protect your peace.

“All ladies should stay woke and be more prayerful,“ she advised.