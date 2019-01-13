Ohanaeze, MASSOB Challenge Military Over Python Dance

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council have called on the military against creating unrest in the South-East.

The bodies made the call on Saturday due to the ongoing Operation Python Dance 111 in the zone by the Nigerian Army.

Concise News understands that MASSOB in an interview with PUNCH alleged that the military operation was aimed at aiding the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the February 16 presidential election in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, said the presence of soldiers had created tension in the zone, adding that the group would not deter in their fight to actualise the Biafra dream.

He said, “The primary aim of Operation Python Dance is to assist INEC and APC federal security agencies to intimidate, frustrate and rig the presidential election in favour of President Buhari.

“The presence of soldiers in Igboland and their intimidating and subjective actions against the peace-loving people of Biafra will never deter or discomfort our spirits, zeal and love for Biafra actualisation.”

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okechukwu Isiguzo, said the military operation was not necessary in the region since there was no security threat.

He said, “On Tuesday, January 8, we had a joint meeting with Biafra agitators and we resolved that what happened during Operation Python Dance in 2018 led to the death of innocent Igbo youths, who wore Biafran camouflage, should never happen again.

“Our position is very clear. The Ohanaeze Youth Council worldwide has reached an understanding with Biafra agitators that there should be no protest of any kind and there should be no wearing of Biafran camouflage, hoisting of Biafran flags and other items that indicate that someone is a Biafra agitator during this period.

“Again, we are also begging the military not to unnecessarily harass or intimidate innocent youths during this operation. Any attempt to do so might affect President Buhari’s chances in the South-East. The thinking of the people might be that the introduction of the operation is solely for the purpose of rigging election.”