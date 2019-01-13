Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, APC, of deceiving Nigerians with vain promises.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Uche Achi-Okpaga, said this in an interview with SUNDAY PUNCH.

He accused the Buhari-led administration of making attempts to decimate Igbo people in the military, saying indigenes of the South-East in the military had suffered the heaviest casualties in the war against the Boko Haram in the North-East.

He said, “The present administration has not done well for the Igbo people. There is calamitous violence in the North and Nigerians soldiers are being killed in hundreds.

“We found out that south easterners in the military had continued to be killed in a large number and they are followed by those from the Middle Belt. This is a deliberate effort to decimate the number of Igbo people in the Nigerian Army.”

Achi-Okpaga accused the government of neglecting the South-East in terms of developmental projects while staging a series of military operations there despite that the region was peaceful.

“In the South-East, the government has brought Operation Python Dance; this is the third one. Presently in Nigeria, the South-East is the most peaceful region. Armed robbery, kidnapping have been reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.

“There is no violence anywhere in the South-East; still, they are sending soldiers to attack the whole place. But where there is violence in the North-East, they have no solution.”

Achi-Okpaga also criticised the President for reportedly sidelining the Igbo people from what he called juicy appointments.