Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Jan. 13th, 2019

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Sunday, Jan. 13th.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen is to be arraigned by the Federal Government on charges of non-declaration of assets before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on Monday. This development was confirmed by the CCT headquarters in Abuja on Saturday in a statement signed by its Head, Press & Public Relations, Ibraheem Al-Hassan.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government wants to destroy the country’s judiciary. This allegation came in a reaction by the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, over the Federal Government’s plan to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen on criminal charges on Monday.

The South-South Governor’s Forum will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday, according to a statement by Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson. Concise News understands that the development is due to the Federal Government’s move to arraign the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen.

The Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said it is not in a hurry to endorse a presidential candidate for the 2019 elections. Ohanaeze’s stand was made known by its Deputy National Publicity on Saturday in Enugu.

President Muhammadu Bahari has promised to ensure food security in the country if re-elected by Nigerians during the 2019 elections. Buhari made this promise on Saturday during the All Progressives Congres (APC) rally in Bauchi to receive some members of the Peoples Democratic Party who defected to the APC.

The expectations of Nigerians that academic activities will resume soon in the country’s public universities may have been dashed as Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) has rejected offers from the Federal Government. Following Asuu’s leadership meeting with Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment on Tuesday, he said the labour dispute with the university teachers was on the verge of being resolved.

More than 20 persons have died on Saturday evening in Iworoko, Ekiti State as a trailer rammed into a market, Concise News understands. According to eyewitnesses, the trailer lost control as it was coming from the Ifaki area of the state.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Friday said the claim that he slumped and was rushed to the hospital was “fake news.” Tinubu spoke in Abuja during a meeting with the representatives of traditional rulers from South West States led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Singers Adekunle Gold and Simi took fans by surprise on Wednesday when they held their traditional wedding. Prior to their traditional wedding, there had always been conflicting rumours as to who the Joromi crooner Simi was actually dating between Adekunle Gold and rapper Falz, but the ceremony that was witnessed by 300 guests has all but cleared any uncertainty.

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is among the options to replace Dennis Suarez in the January transfer window at Barcelona. Suarez had earlier this week agreed a deal to join Arsenal and Barcelona are looking for a low-cost option to replace the striker.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.