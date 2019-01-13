Charcoal dealers in Borno state are among the suppliers of logistics to terror group Boko Haram, the Nigerian army said on Sunday.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the army chief was reacting to the ban imposed on the supply of firewood and charcoal in the northeast state.

“Some of them are errand boys of the Boko Haram insurgents, they hide food items, drugs, petrol and other items beneath their trucks, and supplied them to the terrorists,” he revealed.

“We also found out that some of them are running businesses on behalf of the Boko Haram insurgents.

“They go deep into the forest where ordinary people could not venture; to cut down trees, burn and produce charcoal.

“This could not be possible except they are in agreement with the insurgents.

“We arrested some of them and they made quite revealing testimonies, we shall fish them out to put an end to their nefarious activities.”

According to Biu, the ban was temporarily designed to checkmate activities of criminal elements among the dealers and not to make life difficult for firewood and charcoal users.

He also said that the military had allowed dealers from Oyo, Kano, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna to supply their goods under strict supervision.

Boko Haram has been terrorising Nigeria, particularly the country’s northeast sub-region, for more than a decade, claiming tens of thousands of lives, with millions of people displaced.