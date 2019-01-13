Livescore: Klopp Reacts As Team Go Seven Point Clear In EPL Summit

Jurgen Klopp has said his team “are not the Harlem Globetrotters” after criticisms that they are grinding out results in the Premier League.

The team needed a Mohamed Salah goal to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool were unbeaten all season until two weeks back when they lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the league.

The defeat was followed by a loss to Wolves in a FA Cup tie last weekend.

However, Klopp has said after the game that “It’s absolutely OK. We are not the Harlem Globetrotters, we have to deliver results.

“It’s difficult enough. For that we need to perform. The performance was good.

“It was not the best performance of the season in a few parts. But from a maturity point of view, I would say it was the most mature performance of the season. It’s so important.

“On a good day, everybody can win a football game. On an average day, not a lot of football teams can win football games.

“On a bad day, pretty much only a few teams can win football games.

“Today was not a bad day, it was a difficult day for us. It was just a difficult game because Brighton is doing really well.

“We played a lot of times against a 4-5-1 system, but how they do it is different. I’m really happy that the boys took the game like it is.”