The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Concise News learned that Kayode Egbetokun has been named as Edgal’s successor.

According to Channels TV, Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit.

Imohimi assumed office as Lagos CP on August 31, 2017. Before then, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Lagos State.

