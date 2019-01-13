The Nigeria Police Force has redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, five days after violence was recorded at a governorship rally of the APC in the state.

Concise News learned that Kayode Egbetokun has been named as Imohimi’s successor on acting basis.

Egbetokun had served as the Commandant in the Police Training School (PTS) in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital.

Imohimi, it was gathered, was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit.

The reason for Imohimi’s redeployment had yet to be ascertained at the time of this report.

However, there are speculations that his redeployment may be connected to the police handling of the crisis that all but marred the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos rally in Ikeja last Tuesday.

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, was stabbed at the event, while about three journalists and others suffered gunshot injuries.

The Imohimi-led Lagos police had declared a chieftain of the NURTW, Mustapha Adekunle, aka Seigo, wanted in connection with Tuesday’s violence.

Imohimi assumed office as Lagos CP on August 31, 2017. Before then, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Lagos State.