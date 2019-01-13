The Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to tackle the Apapa gridlock within the first 100 days of his administration if elected governor.

The APC candidate added that he had identified 62 traffic gridlocks across the state which could be resolved within 60 days.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Sunday at the Lagos governorship debate organised by The Platform aired on Channels Television and monitored on Concise News.

Asked what would be his top three priorities within the first 100 days of his government if voted for, the APC governorship candidate said he would tackle the traffic problem in Lagos.

He said, “Out of the 62 traffic gridlocks that we have identified, some are low-hanging that we can resolve within the first 60 days.

“Some are short- to medium- and long-term; so, the first 60 days is to solve the ones that are low hanging, which are about 20.

“Within the first 100 days, I will tackle the gridlock at Apapa. I will need to clear up all the traffic and all the trailers at Apapa. I’ll make sure it’s a nightmare we will not see again.”

Sanwo-Olu also said within that same time, he would engage the private and public sectors on how to drive the economy.

He said, “We will have an international discourse with all the stakeholders in the private sector to ensure that the Lagos 21st Century kicks off earnestly.

“Within the same space, I’ll convene a town hall meeting to tell the public service that we have new ways that we will be engaging ourselves. We are going to be making promises to Lagosians and all issues that concern them will be resolved.”

Sanwo-Olu also said he would ensure his cabinet was formed and running within the first 100 days.