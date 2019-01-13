The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, Owolabi Salis, has lamented that the major problem confronting the state is the imposition of candidates by an individual.

He said that if voted into office as the governor of the state, he will ensure that the state’s commonwealth is taken away from the hands of one person.

Salis made the promise during a governorship debate organised by the Platform and aired on Channels Television on Sunday and monitored by Concise News.

“I want to take away the commonwealth that is in the hands of an individual and give it to the people of Lagos state and we are going to remove all the violent brigades in Lagos.

“Lagos is the image of the African black nation and I am going to open Lagos to the rest of the world.

“This state should not be ruled this way,” he said.

Salis lamented that the masses were being short-changed and this has led to the high rate of poverty in the state.

He also noted that education is another factor that can reduce the poverty rate in the state.

According to him, education is a basic need of life and the rich do not have a problem with educating their children but the poor cannot afford to train their children in schools.

“The less privileged have a problem with educating their children.

“If you go to some schools in Apapa or Amukoko you will see the children sitting on the floor while some carry chairs on their head to go to schools”.

He further noted that such situation was as a result of some people sitting on the commonwealth which he claimed is being used to enslave the children and their families because of lack of fair play.

He added that a successful government is one that is able to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the basic needs of life.