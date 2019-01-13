'Bosses Walk Away', Kizz Daniel's Ex Manager Reacts To Sack

Tunmi Lawrence, Manager of Nigerian ace singer, Kizz daniel, has reacted to his sack report, saying bosses walk away and not sacked.

He said this through his Instagram after a follower asked him why the “Jombo” crooner had to lay him off as his manager.

In his response, Lawrence who recently got replaced by UK-based Rebecca Junaid said, “bosses don’t get sacked, they walk away.”

Meanwhile, concise reported that Kizz Daniel released a statement through Fly Boy Inc, revealing he had got a new manager, not stating why he disengaged the former.

It read, “Fly Boy Inc is using this medium to make certain points clear to the public;

“Flyboy Inc is not responsible for any statement issued by any party, therefore please disregard any unverified stories making the rounds on social media, blogs and other news outlets.

“Fly Boy Inc holds other artistes, staff and industry personnel in high regard.

“Fly Boy Inc and Kizz Daniel are under new management led by Rebecca Junaid (@Flyboytexh) and the public relations personnel isOgaga Sakpaide (@ogagus).

“Thanks for flying with us and we wish everyone a prosperous 2019 filled with No Bad Songz.”

