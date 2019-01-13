Kelly Handsome Drops 'Give Them' As 2019 Debut

Nigeria Singer and songwriter, Kelly Handsome has released his first song for the year 2019 “Give Them”

Kelly handsome announced the release of the dance hall song through his social media, Instagram, uploading a picture of himself with the caption, “If we no give them this year sha, wetin we gain? Give them!”

Concise had once reported in 2018 how the singer said he has not made money from music, stating that he is comfortable at the level he was as a person.

He stated, “I have never received royalties for Maga don Pay and all those songs that brought me to the limelight. Anyway, I am not looking forward to getting it because it doesn’t feed me. I am comfortable on my own; music has not really paid me.

“Have I signed an endorsement deal? Companies come to me but I don’t agree with their terms. You cannot use money to buy me because I am not desperate.

“I was hoping that the Copyright Society of Nigeria would do some calculation and pay artistes, but nothing has happened. We have a body but I have not heard from them in a while. I don’t even think of all that any longer.”

Listen to “Give Them” below,