JusticeWalterOnnoghen: CJN Replies Code of Conduct Bureau

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has told the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) that he forgot to update his asset declaration forms.

Nigeria’s number one justice, also known as the CJN, made this known in a bid to dismiss the accusations of false assets declaration against him by the bureau.

Concise News understands that this development to unseat Justice Onnoghen has as well informed an emergency meeting amidst South-South Governors.

However, Premium Times published snippets of Onnoghen’s response.

In his response, the CJN said, “My asset declaration form numbers SCN 00014 and SCN 00005 were declared on the same day, 14/12/2016 because I forgot to make a declaration of my assets after the expiration of my 2005 declaration in 2009.

“Following my appointment as acting CJN in November 2016, the need to declare my assets anew made me to realize the mistake.

“I then did the declaration to cover the period in default. I did not include my standard chartered bank account in SCN 000014 because I believed they were not opened.

“I did not make a fresh declaration of asset after my substantive appointment as CJN because I was under the impression that my SCN 000015 was to cover that period of four years which includes my term as CJN.”

Notwithstanding, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has scheduled Jan. 14 for his arraignment.

Ibraheem Al-Hassan, the tribunal’s Head, Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.