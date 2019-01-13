Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses In 2019 UTME

This is Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) subject combination as the sales of form for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) begins.

Concise News understood that the sales of the UTME 2019 form started on the 10th of January, 2019.

The 2019 UTME form will sell for about six weeks with JAMB adding that only approved CBT centers will be used for the registration.

That means that cyber cafes will not be used for registration for the 2019 UTME.

And as the UTME form for 2019 goes on sale nationwide, below is the JAMB subject combination for all courses to aid your registration:

Medicine and Surgery:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Agricultural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Computer Science:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and one of Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics and Geography.

Biochemistry:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Biological Sciences:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics or Mathematics.

Physics:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry or Biology.

Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology and Agricultural Science.

Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry and two of Physics, Biology and Mathematics.

Nursing:

Use of English, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Food, Science and Technology:

Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics / Physics and Agricultural Science.

Pharmacy:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Industrial Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics and any of Physics /Biology /Agricultural Science.

Fisheries:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science and any other Science subject.

Geology:

Use of English and any three Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Geography.

Geography:

Use of English, Geography and any two of Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agricultural Science.

Surveying and Geoinformatics:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics.

Statistics:

Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, chemistry, agricultural science and economics.

Building:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics.

Microbiology:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and either Physics or Mathematics.

Botany:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and any other Science subject.

Zoology:

Use of English, Biology and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Pure and Applied Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Biology or Agric Science or Chemistry or Geography.

Agriculture:

English, Chemistry, Biology /Agriculture and any one of Physics and Mathematics.

Agricultural Economics:

English Language, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science and Mathematics.

Agric Extension:

English, Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science plus Mathematics or Physics.

Agronomy:

English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics.

Animal Production and Science:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science and Physics/

Mathematics.

Crop Production and Science:

English, Chemistry, Biology /Agriculture and Mathematics or Physics.

Soil Science:

English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science plus Mathematics or Physics.

Veterinary Science:

English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Forestry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics.

Civil Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Chemical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Computer Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Electrical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Electronic Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Marine Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Mechanical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Petroleum and Gas Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Systems Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Structural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Production and Industrial Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Architecture:

English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics.

Quantity Surveying:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics.

Urban and Regional Planning:

English, Mathematics, Geography and one of Economics, Physics, Chemistry.

Estate Management:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject.

Anatomy:

English, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry or Physics.

Dentistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology and one Science subject.

Medical Laboratory Science:

English Language, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Medical Rehabilitation:

Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Physiology:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Physiotherapy:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Radiography:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Veterinary Medicine:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Accountancy:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject.

Business Administration:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject.

Public Administration:

Use of English, Government, Economics and any other subject.

Banking and Finance:

Use of English, Mathematics, one Social Science subject and any other subject.

Economics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any of Government, History, Geography, Literature in English, French and CRK/IRK.

Demography and Social Statistics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/ Geography and any other subject.

Geography:

Use of English, Geography and two other Arts or Social Science subjects.

Library Science:

Use of English and Any three Arts or Social Science subjects.

Sociology:

Use of English, Three Social Science or Arts subjects.

Political Science:

Use of English, Government or History plus two other Social Science/ Arts subjects.

Philosophy:

Use of English, Government and any other two subjects.

Psychology:

Use of English, Any three subjects from Arts or Social Science.

Religious Studies:

Use of English Language, CRK/IRS and any two other subjects.

Social Works:

Use of English Language, Mathematics, Economics/ Geography and any other subject.

Sociology and Anthropology:

Use of English, Three Social Science or Arts Subjects.

Industrial Relations:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics plus one other relevant subject.

Human Resources Management:

Use of English, Economics, Government and any other relevant subjects.

International Relations:

Use of English, Economics, Literature- in English and Geography /Government / History.

Business Management:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject.

Cooperative and Rural Development:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics plus one other subject.

Tourism:

English, Mathematics, Economics and any other subject.

Marketing:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics plus one other relevant Subject.

Insurance:

English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject.

Arabic and Islamic Studies:

Use of English, Arabic and Two subjects from Arts and/or Social Sciences.

Christian Religious Studies:

Use of English, Two Arts subjects including Christian Religious Knowledge and any other subject.

Fine and Applied Arts:

Use of English Language, Fine Art and two other Arts subjects or Social Science subject.

Theatre Arts:

Use of English, Lit. in English and two other relevant subjects.

Linguistics:

English, Two relevant Arts subjects and any other subject.

English and International Studies:

Use of English, Literature in English, Government or History or any other Arts subjects.

French:

English, French and any other two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.

English Language:

Use of English, Lit.-in-English, one other Art subjects and another Arts or Social Science subject.

Hausa:

English, Hausa, Lit in English and any of Economics, Government, History and Arabic.

History and International Studies:

Use of English, History /Government and any other two subjects from Arts & Social Science.

Islamic Studies:

English, Islamic Religious Studies plus two other Arts subjects.

Igbo:

English, Igbo and two subjects from Arts and social Sciences.

Music:

Use of English, Music, one other Arts subject plus any other subject.

Philosophy:

Use of English, Any three subjects.

Religious Studies:

English, CRK/IRS and any two other subjects.

Yoruba:

Use of English, Yoruba and two other subjects in Arts or Social Sciences.

Anthropology:

Use of English, Any three of History, CRK/IRK, Geography, Economics, Literature in English and French.

Criminology and Security Studies:

English, Economics, Government, and any one of the following: History, Geography, Literature in English, French, IRK, Hausa.

Law:

English, Literature, Economics and any other Art Subject.

Civil Law:

English Language and Any three Arts or Social Science subjects.

Islamic / Sharia Law:

Use of English Language and Any three Art or social science subjects including Arabic or Islamic.