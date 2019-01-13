Fayemi Begs OPC, Vigilante For Security Support

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has called on the O’dua Peoples Congress, OPC, and vigilante groups to assist in eliminating kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

Senior Special Assistant on Mobilisation to the Governor, Tunji Ogunlola, who represented the governor at a meeting with security groups in Ado Ekiti said his government was not comfortable with the kidnapping and killing of people in the state.

Fayemi said, “(It requires) all hands on deck to put those with criminal tendencies at bay to safeguard the lives and property of the residents of the state.”

Although the state government has ordered the police, Department of State Services and other security agencies to flush criminals out of the state, Fayemi said the OPC and the vigilante groups could also help in tackling criminal activities in the state.

He also appointed a retired general, Ebenezer Ogundana, as Special Adviser on Security Matter and Coordinator of the Rapid Response Squad.

The governor urged the public to cooperate with security agencies by informing them about any suspicious movement or activities in their areas.

Traditional rulers on Tuesday called for roles for hunters and vigilante groups in a bid to stop kidnapping and insecurity in the state.

Fayemi said the administration would not allow criminals to hijack the system and destabilise the state.

“The OPC as a respectable pan-Yoruba security group is also welcomed in the battle to make Ekiti safe.

“However, in doing our business, we need to be guided by the laws. We need to bow to a superior directive from the police and take the law into their own hands. All we want is you being partners in progress because Ekiti must be safe and nothing must be spared to actualise this.” He said,