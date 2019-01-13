Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on Sunday beat Tottenham 1-0 to record their sixth straight Premier League win to level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal.

It was a game in which goalkeeper David De Gea produced a series of stunning second-half saves, mainly with his legs as the Red Devils brightened their chances of finishing in the top four.

Midfielder Paul Pogba sent a superb pass to Marcus Rashford who drove a right-foot shot across Hugo Lloris and into the net.