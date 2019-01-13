Premier League Fixtures

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on Sunday beat Tottenham 1-0 to record their sixth straight Premier League win to level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal.

It was a game in which goalkeeper David De Gea produced a series of stunning second-half saves, mainly with his legs as the Red Devils brightened their chances of finishing in the top four.

Midfielder Paul Pogba sent a superb pass to Marcus Rashford who drove a right-foot shot across Hugo Lloris and into the net.

TEAMS P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 22 40 57
2 MANCHESTER CITY 21 39 50
3 TOTTENHAM 22 24 48
4 CHELSEA 22 23 47
5 ARSENAL 22 14 41
6 MANCHESTER UNITED 22 12 41
7 WATFORD 22 0 32
8 LEICESTER 22 1 31
9 WEST HAM 22 -2 31
10 EVERTON 22 2 30
11 WOLVES 21 -2 29
12 BOURNEMOUTH 22 -11 27
13 BRIGHTON 22 -6 26
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 22 -8 22
15 BURNLEY 22 -20 21
16 SOUTHAMPTON 22 -16 19
17 CARDIFF 22 -22 19
18 NEWCASTLE 22 -15 18
19 FULHAM 22 -29 14
20 HUDDERSFIELD 22 -24 11

