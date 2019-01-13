Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on Sunday beat Tottenham 1-0 to record their sixth straight Premier League win to level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal.
It was a game in which goalkeeper David De Gea produced a series of stunning second-half saves, mainly with his legs as the Red Devils brightened their chances of finishing in the top four.
Midfielder Paul Pogba sent a superb pass to Marcus Rashford who drove a right-foot shot across Hugo Lloris and into the net.
|TEAMS
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|LIVERPOOL
|22
|40
|57
|2
|MANCHESTER CITY
|21
|39
|50
|3
|TOTTENHAM
|22
|24
|48
|4
|CHELSEA
|22
|23
|47
|5
|ARSENAL
|22
|14
|41
|6
|MANCHESTER UNITED
|22
|12
|41
|7
|WATFORD
|22
|0
|32
|8
|LEICESTER
|22
|1
|31
|9
|WEST HAM
|22
|-2
|31
|10
|EVERTON
|22
|2
|30
|11
|WOLVES
|21
|-2
|29
|12
|BOURNEMOUTH
|22
|-11
|27
|13
|BRIGHTON
|22
|-6
|26
|14
|CRYSTAL PALACE
|22
|-8
|22
|15
|BURNLEY
|22
|-20
|21
|16
|SOUTHAMPTON
|22
|-16
|19
|17
|CARDIFF
|22
|-22
|19
|18
|NEWCASTLE
|22
|-15
|18
|19
|FULHAM
|22
|-29
|14
|20
|HUDDERSFIELD
|22
|-24
|11