Dino Melaye: Police Move Lawmaker From DSS To SARS

The Nigerian Police Force has again moved senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West, to the federal special anti-robbery squad, SARS, office in Guzape district, Abuja.

Recall that the NPF had transferred the senator from their hospital to a Department of State Services health facility on Friday for treatment after he complained that he was not getting better, despite that the police hospital had certified him fit for trial.

According to an online news portal, The Cable reported an associate of the senator on Saturday, saying that the next action of men of the NPF was unknown.

He said, “They moved him to SARS office in Guzape. The police moved him without any word. We don’t know what they want to do now.”

Last week, the senator surrendered to the police following an eight-day siege laid to his Abuja residence.

The police accused Melaye of culpable homicide and alleged that his supporters shot one Danjuma Saliu, a police officer, in Kogi state on July 19.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said they had a warrant to keep Melaye for 14 days.

“The police investigation team obtained a 14-day remand warrant from the Federal Capital Territory high court on January 9, 2019, to keep Senator Dino Melaye in police custody for investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him till January 23, 2019,” Moshood said.